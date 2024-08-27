Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Tension on Kolkata streets as protesters break barricades en route Nabanna

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Aug 27:  Tension over the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Bengal Secretariat) protest rally condemning the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month has now spread to Kolkata from Howrah as protesters reached near the Vidyasagar Setu, popularly known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, which connects the two adjacent districts.

Located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district, Nabanna is the state Secretariat from where the Government of West Bengal operates. It houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other top ministers and officials.

Earlier, the riot police used teargas shells and water cannons to disperse the crowd in some parts of Howrah district, including on the Howrah Bridge, where many protesters were seen carrying the Tricolour amid slogan-shouting.

In Kolkata, tension gripped the area when a team of protesters reached near the barricades raised in front of the Police Training School (PTS) close to the Vidyasagar Setu. The police were seen resorting to lathi-charge and use of water cannons as the protesters tried to break through the barricades.

A number of women protestors leading the march near the PTS were reportedly injured due to the police action, even as the agitators sat on the street raising slogans. As per sources, no permission was given for the protest march while the ruling Trinamool Congress alleged on Monday that a conspiracy was being hatched to create unrest during the rally.

Tension was also reported from the Mahatma Gandhi Road in central Kolkata following clashes between the protesters and the cops who resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells.

“We will move ahead, let the police do whatever they want. We are students and we want justice for the victim doctor at any cost,” said a protester on Mahatma Gandhi Road. As per reports, a gathering of a few thousand people has already reached the Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata, proceeding towards the Strand Road.

Meanwhile, the tension has aggravated further on the Howrah side at the time of filing of this report, including in Santragachi, Kazipara, Howrah Maidan, and Foreshore Road. Sources said some policemen received injuries after being hit by stones pelted by a section of the protesters. A jawan of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to be hospitalised.

IANS

Previous article
Champai Soren’s exit will sound death knell for JMM, says BJP
Next article
Will paralyse Bengal if police don’t stop crack down on Nabanna Abhijan: Suvendu Adhikari
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday slammed Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma for his failure to...
NATIONAL

Nifty closes above 25,000 for second straight session

Mumbai, Aug 27: Indian equity indices closed flat on Tuesday due to mixed global sentiments. At closing, Sensex...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a photo dump from her 'busy morning in...
INTERNATIONAL

Gave assessment of Ukraine’s destructive line: Russian President Putin after phone call with PM Modi

New Delhi/Moscow, April 27:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday...

Nifty closes above 25,000 for second straight session

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Indian equity indices closed flat on...

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

KSU slams education minister over delay in science, commerce stream buildings in college

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Aug 26: The KSU Mawphlang Unit on Tuesday...

Nifty closes above 25,000 for second straight session

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Indian equity indices closed flat on...

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img