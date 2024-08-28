Meghalaya MLAs raise concern over Proposals to set up two parking lots

Shillong, August 28: The Meghalaya government’s proposal to set up parking lots at Phan Nonglait Park and another at Wards Lake in order to ease traffic congestion has raised concerns among the legislators about the existing natural environment and beauty of Shillong city.

North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum on Wednesday during the question hour of the Autumn Session alleged that the Govt of the day is too quick and ready to compromise the existing natural environment and beauty of Shillong landscape just to tackle traffic congestion. Stressing that the traffic congestion has been a nightmare in Shillong but he believes the solution is not having to destroy the beauty of natural landscape.

Nongrum asked if the govt is looking at an alternative to find a solution to the growing traffic congestion in the city especially around Khyndailad/Police Bazar and iewduh which falls under his constituency.

Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar replied that he understands the concern of the member and as stated in his reply, the development brought in is considering the fact that they don’t compromise on environmental issues.

“Every project prepared under PWD, urban, tourism you should understand there are certain guidelines placed by the forest department. Concerning traffic congestion, there is a committee headed by chief secretary in line with other departments. We will not compromise with the environment that is very clear,” said Dhar.

He added that as urban minister it is his responsibility to see if there’s an alternative to widen some portion of the roads since the traffic congestion is crucial. Citing the newly parking lot constructed opposite NEIGRIHMS, Dhar said that they will follow the same model without cutting down a single tree to build a parking lot and widen the roads to ease traffic congestion.

Nongrum mentioned that they are not rejecting development but want to remind in the name of development their rights have been taken away. He also asked about the status of the government’s proposal to build a flyover from Deputy Commissioner’s office to Motphran with an alignment that it will not touch Khyndailad.

“We all know that main cause of traffic congestion around Motphran is because there is no free flow of vehicle in the road through Them Iew Mawlong also called Harijan Colony and it’s because of barricades placed for more than 6 years now, what is the mind of the govt why barricade is there till date,” questioned the North Shillong MLA from Voice of the People Party (VPP).

Dhar explained that they had a meeting last month and that shortly they will take a call on this issue.

Prestone Tynsong, deputy chief minister, also responded to the question stating that it is also the concern of the govt, since the traffic in this area has been a headache. Tynsong added that the government alone can’t open it up since it is linked to law and order.

However, Tynsong said that he has directed District Administration and SP and they will give inputs about the situation. “We would like to ensure the entry of that stretch be made open at the earliest,” assured Tynsong.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai Constituency, emphasised that Phan Nonglait Park and Wards Lake are the lungs of the city so before it reaches a stage where there will be cutting of trees and other aspects of widening will the minister consider taking members advice and suggestions on the same.

The total area of Phan Nonglait Park is 8.5 acre and Wards Lake has two parts inside area which is 16.27 acre and the outside area is 4.8 acres for the parking lot proposal.

Pyngrope supplemented his question that the govt response in tackling traffic is multi prompt strategy but does it include consideration of an odd and even system only for private vehicles, to ease traffic congestion.

Dhar responded that the blue print is being prepared it would be inappropriate for him to say whether it’s included or not but he will discuss with the officers.

Pyngrope urged the government to look at it as a suggestion if the govt can consider this strategy to help public at large.

Amlarem MLA Lahkmen Rymbui also suggested that since the govt intends to set-up a medical college at civil hospital which is adjacent to Phan Nonglait Park, so instead of building a parking lot extend the civil hospital so that it will be useful as a medical college.

Former chief minister Dr Mukul Sangma also joined in expressing that this proposal is disturbing and that there are multiple reason for this issue of not being able to regulate the whole traffic system.

“We embark upon quite a number of initiative and one of it was to have a parking bay, a designated embankment and disembarkment points. If you go anywhere in the world you will see it everywhere and

it’s only here in Shillong it is missing. It’s only here that anyone stops anywhere,” stated Dr Mukul.

He recalled that a dedicated fund was released to Urban and PWD departments for implementing these parking bays.

Dr Mukul said that he was perturbed that the money which is deposited with concerned dept they end up making parking bays as a parking lots. “Are we not able to differentiate the words bays and lots. Unless we have a dedicated embarkment and disembarkment points this problem of traffic congestion will continue,”stressed TMC Leader Dr Mukul Sangma.

Dhar responded that suggestion give by the member is very valid and that the Govt has identified Barik as one of the embarkment point and they we will find more points to ease the traffic congestion.