Wednesday, August 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt to discuss HPC’s demand for more time

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The state government will hold a meeting shortly to take a call on the appeal made by the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) seeking time till September-end to take a final decision on relocation of the settlers of the colony from Them Iew Mawlong.
During their meeting on August 10, the government had made it clear that there will be no more meetings with the HPC on the matter and asked it to convey its decision within two weeks.
The HPC has emphasised that the short period of 15 days is insufficient for them to consult with the highest authorities of the Sikh community.

