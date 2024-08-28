Wednesday, August 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Delimitation bills sent to Law dept for examination

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Aug 27: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday said the state government has received the amendment bills for delimitation of the constituencies in the KHADC and JHADC.
“We are in the process of sending it to the Governor and once the Governor approves them, we will notify them,” Tynsong, who is also the District Council Affairs Minister, said.
He said the department has sent the KHADC (Constitution of District Council) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, and the JHADC (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, to the Law department for its views.
Pending the Governor’s nod, the state government is looking to extend the terms of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council for another six months. The extended terms of both councils will end on September 5.

