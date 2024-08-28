Mukul slams MDA Govt for sitting on new appointments

SHILLONG, Aug 27: Opposition TMC leader Mukul Sangma slammed the “lackadaisical” state government for delaying the process of recruitment in sanctioned posts of various departments.

“I want to question the government’s intent in filling up vacancies for sanctioned posts,” he said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He cited the example of an advertisement seeking to fill a vacancy in a government school in Ampati with a fixed pay of Rs 30,000.

“According to the Supreme Court’s judgments on sanctioned posts, this sum is deprivation,” the Songsak MLA said.

Referring to the pause in declaring the Meghalaya Public Service Commission exam results, he said the integrity of the recruitment system has come to be questioned.

“This is setting a wrong precedent. I urge the government to correct it,” Sangma said, drawing the House’s attention to the DSC result of East Garo Hills,

He said the government has been insensitive to filling vacancies in health, education, PWD, police and other departments to help them function optimally.

“Why has the size of the SF10 battalion shrunk?” he asked.

The TMC leader pointed out how things have changed from the past when hundreds of local contractors lined up for work from various government departments.

“The change has been drastic since 2018. The space once available for the small contractors has been slowly consumed by bigger work packages,” he said.

He added that the clubbing of contract work into huge packages has made the state’s youth, especially the budding entrepreneurs ineligible.

The government has similarly failed the farmers and the rural poor by outsourcing the material component of MGNREGS to Assam. The self-help groups in the state have also been weakened, he claimed.

“Let us be honest and come together to find a solution to the issue of unemployment,” Sangma said.