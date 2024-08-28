Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Meghalaya tourism set to receive major boost: Paul Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Aug 28: Meghalaya’s tourism sector is set to receive a massive boost with the state securing over ₹1,540 crores funding for various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing its appeal as a prime tourist destination.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on the third day of the Autumn Session announced the financial allocations, during a short duration discussion.

“One of the key initiatives in this regard is the implementation of the Meghalaya Eco Tourism Infrastructure Development project, an Externally Aided Project under the New Development Bank, with a budget of ₹730 crores. This project aims to create iconic infrastructure at key tourist destinations such as Sohra, Shillong, and Tura,” Lyngdoh said.

In addition to this, the state has secured ₹60.29 crores under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme for the development of the Meghalayan Age Cave Experience and Waterfall Trails in Sohra.

“Further, we have also received funding from the Ministry of Tourism amounting to ₹750 crores under the Challenge-Based Destination Development, a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan 2.0,” Lyngdoh added.

Previous article
9.35 lakh people in Assam to get Aadhaar cards: Himanta
