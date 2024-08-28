Wednesday, August 28, 2024
spot_img
Health

Monkeypox kills 610 in Congo: Health Minister

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 28: At least 610 people were killed due to monkeypox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said Health Minister Roger Kamba.

 

The minister urged the population to adhere to protective measures, especially with the upcoming school year in early September, and to get vaccinated as soon as vaccines become available, Xinhua news agency reported.

 

The country has reported 17,801 suspected cases so far.

 

Suspected cases are being reported in conflict-affected provinces that host the majority of the country’s 7.3 million internally displaced people, which risks “worsening an already untenable situation for a population devastated by decades of conflict,” said a statement released Tuesday by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

 

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for monkeypox also known as mpox to end human-to-human transmission of smallpox through coordinated efforts at global, regional, and national levels.

 

“The mpox outbreaks in the DRC and neighbouring countries can be controlled, and can be stopped,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (IANS)

Previous article
Indonesia records 88 monkeypox cases since 2022
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

Shillong, August 28:  Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was once scolded by the late filmmaker Yash Chopra. An old...
Technology

Centre urges industry stakeholders to protect mobile users from spam, fraud

Shillong, August 28: The Centre has reiterated its call to protect mobile users from spam and fraud, asking...
News Alert

AIIMS, Osaka University to set up medical device development centre in Haryana

Shillong, August 28: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has collaborated with Osaka University...
INTERNATIONAL

Polaris Dawn mission delayed over bad weather: SpaceX

Shillong, August 28:  After a helium leak, bad weather has delayed the Polaris Dawn mission, Elon Musk-led SpaceX...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 28:  Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was...

Centre urges industry stakeholders to protect mobile users from spam, fraud

Technology 0
Shillong, August 28: The Centre has reiterated its call...

AIIMS, Osaka University to set up medical device development centre in Haryana

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 28: The All India Institute Of Medical...
Load more

Popular news

When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 28:  Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was...

Centre urges industry stakeholders to protect mobile users from spam, fraud

Technology 0
Shillong, August 28: The Centre has reiterated its call...

AIIMS, Osaka University to set up medical device development centre in Haryana

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 28: The All India Institute Of Medical...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img