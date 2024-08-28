Number of drug addicts in state up by a lakh in just one year

SHILLONG, Aug 27: The number of drug users in Meghalaya has increased from 2 lakh to around 3 lakh in just one year.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh shared the figures during the autumn session of the Assembly. He was replying to a query from Mawryngkneng MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran.

The minister said the state received only Rs 1.3 lakh for the 2021-2022 fiscal under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

Nongkrem MLA and VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit said drug menace has become a nightmare for the state.

“As per the minister’s reply, the total number of addicts is roughly 3 lakh. It was last year in this House that we discussed the matter and we were informed that the number of addicts was 2 lakhs, so the increase is alarming,” Basaiawmoit said.

He added that the financial assistance given to Meghalaya is too meager. He asked if the state government has made any attempts to get more funds under this programme.

He cited that Manipur received Rs 6.34 crore in 2020-21, Rs 7.2 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 7.63 crore in 2022-23.

Lyngdoh explained that a new government has just been formed at the Centre and attempts have been made for additional financial assistance from the ministry.

He added that the government at the Centre is a continuation of the earlier regime but a new council of ministers has taken over. He informed the House that he has been able to establish contacts with the ministry and that he would meet the minister after the state Assembly session is over.

Lyngdoh said after DREAM was launched, the state government earmarked Rs 50 crore for the next five years to combat the menace of drugs. This is in addition to the financial assistance from the Centre.

Basaiawmoit asked on what basis the government claims that the success rate in tackling drug menace in Meghalaya is around 20%.

“How does the government know this? What kind of survey was done?” he asked.

The minister said it is based on statistics available with the department.

“Figures led us to this conclusion. It was based on comprehensive collection of data and statistics sourced from different agencies, both government and private. At the end of the survey, it has been shown that the success rate in tackling drug menace in Meghalaya is around 20%. It is not tall claims made by the government but it is based on surveys and statistics,” Lyngdoh said.

Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang asked how much money the government has been able to spend in the ten rehabilitation centres. He further sought details on the help provided.

Lyngdoh said there are various interventions which include counselling, medical intervention, course treatment counseling etc. He said livelihood skills are taught at the centres.

When Marbaniang was not satisfied with the answer, Lyngdoh said treatment of the patients is very exhaustive. A patient is allowed to leave once he feels that he is in a condition to be a normal citizen and drug-free, the minister added.

Marbaniang said given the severity of drug menace, there is a need for the government to be proactive.

He cited an instance of Tripura stating that it has come up with a central-level rehabilitation centre by making an investment of Rs 121 crore. He said the state also has de-addiction centers in all districts.

“I would like to see the Meghalaya government take concrete and proactive action for combating drug menace. Look at Tripura as an example,” Marbaniang said.

Lyngdoh said the government understands the gravity of the situation and it has approached the Centre to ensure that all districts of Meghalaya are covered under NAPDDR. Currently, only East Khasi Hills is covered under the scheme.

When MLA Adelbert Nongrum sought details about the seized drugs, Lyngdoh said, “There is no hide and seek. Drugs once confiscated are inventorised and destroyed. In last five months, drugs seized by the police were destroyed at a cement plant in East Jaintia Hills district and this was also made public.”

Lyngdoh said Shillong tops the chart of drug addiction in the state.