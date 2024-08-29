Thursday, August 29, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Activist moves CM on Aadhaar, road projects

Tura, Aug 29: Social activist and president of the Constitutional Rights’ Forum, Greneth M Sangma has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure that Aadhaar is not made mandatory for students, MGNREGA beneficiaries and to open bank accounts.

In his letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Greneth pointed out that as per SC and SC judgements, Aadhaar Act 2016 and UIDAI circulars, Aadhaar was not made mandatory for various public welfare programmes including education and scholarships. However, he added that these instructions were not being followed in Meghalaya and students and MGNREGA beneficiaries were being affected due to the absence of Aadhaar registration.

Greneth, in his letter, sought the Chief Minister’s intervention on the matter and to ensure that the same guidelines not be made mandatory for students and beneficiaries of MGNREGA.

Meanwhile, in a separate memorandum also to the Chief Minister, Greneth also raised the issue of ongoing road constructions in South Garo Hills district. In the memorandum, he sought the resumption of road construction from the existing point (5 km from Asokgre) to Rongbatgittim and to extend the construction further to Mindikgre.

