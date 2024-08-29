Dy CM’s statement on ‘Sohra District’ irks Dadenggre residents

Tura, Aug 29: The recent statement of Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong of considering creating a new district within East Khasi Hills with Sohra as its headquarters, has not gone down well with a section of the residents from Dadenggre who feel that the similar demand made by them for the Civil Sub-Division is being sidelined.

Reacting to the statement in a release on Thursday, the residents said, “The statement has sparked outrage among the people of Dadenggre who question the government’s decision. Why Sohra and not Dadenggre, which is one of the oldest Civil Sub-Divisions in the state”?

Pointing out that the demand for upgradation of Dadenggre into a district was not fresh but a long pending one, they urged that Dadenggre too be considered for the move given its long history and status.