Thursday, August 29, 2024
NATIONAL

Govt committed to ensure more youth play and shine: PM Modi on National Sports Day

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 29:  On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to sportspersons across the nation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting sports and encouraging greater youth participation in the field.

 

August 29, the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, is celebrated as National Sports Day in India.

 

“Greetings on National Sports Day. Today, we pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji. It is an occasion to compliment all those passionate about sports and those who have played for India,” PM Modi stated in a post on X.

 

Emphasising the government’s dedication to promoting sports, he added, “Our Government is committed to supporting sports and ensuring more youth are able to play and shine.”

 

The Prime Minister also shared a video on X, highlighting the significance of sports in everyone’s life and its contribution to bringing the world together.

 

“Sports has been a part of the culture and heritage of India for years. Sports is not only about winning medals but also winning hearts. Sports is for everyone. Sports not only prepares champions but also promotes peace, progress, and wellness. Sports is also a way to bring the world together,” the Prime Minister said in the video.

 

PM Modi further emphasised that the power of sports significantly enhances the country’s global image and assured that no effort will be spared in making the 2036 Olympics, set to be held in India, a grand success.

 

“This is a dream of 140 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister added.

 

Reflecting on the current enthusiasm for sports among the youth, PM Modi remarked, “Today, the attraction towards sports we are seeing in youth, this is the biggest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.” (IANS)

