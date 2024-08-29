Thursday, August 29, 2024
VPP walk-out a drama : Prestone Tynsong

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Aug 29: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong called the VPP walkout a ‘drama’ and called the VPP to come and discuss matters like these across the table.

Further saying that the government is bound by the rule of law and cannot interfere in the legal process.

Speaking to media persons, Tynsong urged members to adhere to the established rules and conduct of the House. “We have to be guided by the book, by the rules of project art and business, that we are always being guided by that. Right from 1972 till now, we are being guided by the rule of project art conduct business,” he said.
The VPP’s walkout was motivated by their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the FIR against the Education minister, whom they accused of promoting communal tensions. Addressing this issue, Tynsong remarked, “What is the status of the FIR against the minister? Well, I’m not aware, because see, once the FIR is registered, the case will take its own course.”

Tynsong dismissed the notion that the government could manipulate the legal process, stating, “I cannot say that just because I’m the Home in charge means I can do anything. I can’t manipulate anything. It’s not like that. We have to follow the law.”

He also addressed the opposition’s claims that the law is not being applied equally, especially when it involves ministers. “The claim of the party is that the law is not equal for ministers and all action is not being taken. Hence, they feel that it should be on record that they boycott the Education Minister,” Tynsong acknowledged, while urging the VPP to engage in dialogue rather than staging protests.

Education Minister,rakkam sangma also reacting to the VPP’s walkout stated that they should let the law take it’s course.

“Elections are gone what the point of bringing it to the assembly is. I do not want to engage in passing any comments, all I would say is that please practice what you preach,” Sangma said.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

