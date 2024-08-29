Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya’s drugs peddler arrest in Boko 

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, AUGUST 29:  Boko Police in Assam arrested two drug peddlers from Rajapara in Garo Hills  region of Meghalaya under Boko PS on Thursday.

According to the Officer in Charge of Boko PS Phanindra Nath, they were directed by the ASP Kamrup, Kalyan Pathak and led an operation by OC himself along with SI Apurba Kalita and Parismita Rajkhuwa.

During the operation, police seized 120 grams of drugs, which were packaged in 10 separate packets. The total market value of the confiscated narcotics is estimated to be around 4 lakh rupees.

Police also impounded a Honda SP 125 motorcycle (AS 18H 2726) used in the drug trade. Two suspects have been arrested: Khandakar Akram Hussain, aged 36, from Mahendrahanj, South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya and Shahajul Haque, aged 26, from Boguwan in Goalpara District.

Previous article
VPP walk-out a drama : Prestone Tynsong
Next article
Showcase India’s culture around the world, PM Modi tells IFS officer trainees
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Clamour from across US to join PM Modi’s New York reception overwhelms venue capacity

New York, Aug 29: The Indian diaspora and Americans from across the country are clamouring to join the...
Environment

Anti-elephant seasonal solar fence helps Mirza farmers reap splendid harvest

  Guwahati, August 29:  A low-cost solar fence that has protected standing crop on three hectares of crop field...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kartik Aryan leases out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping rent!

Mumbai, Aug 29: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently leased his upscale Juhu property for a whopping Rs...
NATIONAL

Showcase India’s culture around the world, PM Modi tells IFS officer trainees

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked officer trainees of the Indian Foreign Service...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Clamour from across US to join PM Modi’s New York reception overwhelms venue capacity

NATIONAL 0
New York, Aug 29: The Indian diaspora and Americans...

Anti-elephant seasonal solar fence helps Mirza farmers reap splendid harvest

Environment 0
  Guwahati, August 29:  A low-cost solar fence that has...

Kartik Aryan leases out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping rent!

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 29: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently...
Load more

Popular news

Clamour from across US to join PM Modi’s New York reception overwhelms venue capacity

NATIONAL 0
New York, Aug 29: The Indian diaspora and Americans...

Anti-elephant seasonal solar fence helps Mirza farmers reap splendid harvest

Environment 0
  Guwahati, August 29:  A low-cost solar fence that has...

Kartik Aryan leases out Rs 17.5 crore Juhu property for a whopping rent!

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 29: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has recently...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img