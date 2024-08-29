Thursday, August 29, 2024
MEGHALAYA

USTM Robotics Team World Champion at Technoxian World Cup 2024

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, August 29:The USTM Robotics Team has achieved a remarkable victory at the Technoxian World Cup 2024, securing the top position in the fiercely contested Bot Combat Challenge Event.

This prestigious event, being the World’s biggest Robotics Championship, was organized by the International Federation for E-Sports and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and All India Council for Robotics & Automation. It took place at Noida Indoor Stadium and showcased cutting-edge robotics talents from around the globe.

The winning team, representing the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), comprised four brilliant minds:  Musabbir Islam and  Kashyap Kalita from the Department of Physics, and Natalia Chetia and Gargi Bora from the Department of Applied Biology, USTM, who defeated the Team Nepal in the final round of the competition.

The Bot Combat Challenge Event, known for its rigorous and high-energy competition, saw the USTM team’s robot outmaneuver and outfight competitors from across the world. The team’s innovative design, strategic thinking, and technical expertise were on full display as they navigated through intense rounds of robotic combat.

Speaking about the victory, team member Mr. Musabbir Islam from the Department of Physics expressed his excitement and pride in representing USTM on such a prestigious platform. “This win is a testament to our hard work and the support we’ve received from our university. It’s an incredible honor to bring this trophy home,” he said.

Natalia Chetia and Gargi Bora, belonging to life-science background highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of their team. “Combining our knowledge from different fields allowed us to create a robot that was not only powerful but also intelligent. Our success shows the strength of collaboration across disciplines,” said Ms. Chetia.

The team’s triumph at such a high-profile event underscores USTM’s commitment to excellence in both academics and practical applications, marking a significant milestone in the university’s journey towards becoming a leading institution in science and technology.

Previous article
AHAM moves CM on issues plaguing EGH
Next article
VPP walk-out a drama : Prestone Tynsong
