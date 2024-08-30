Friday, August 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam Assembly to discontinue break for offering Friday Namaz

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Aug 30: The Assam Assembly on Friday decided to end a British-era rule of giving a break for offering Friday Namaz. From now on, there will be no break on Friday for Namaz prayers for Muslim MLAs.

Biswajit Phukan, a BJP MLA from Sarupathar Assembly segment said, “Since the British times in India, a break used to be given in the Assam Assembly on every Friday for offering Namaz. There was a break of two hours between 12 P.M. an 2 P.M. in which Muslim legislators would offer Namaz every Friday.

But this rule has been changed from now on and there will be no break.” He stated that the decision was taken at a meeting conducted by Speaker of Assam Assembly Biswajit Daimary and it was a unanimous one, supported by other legislators.

“Everybody has voiced support for this decision. It has been studied that Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assembly houses in other states do not have the provision of giving a break for offering Namaz. Hence the Speaker of Assam Assembly also decided to end this British-era rule,” Phukan stated.

According to him, the Assam Assembly starts at 9.30 A.M. from Monday to Thursday and on Friday, it begins at 9 A.M. to give the two-hour break for Namaz. However, since this has been changed, from now on the Assembly will begin its operation at 9.30 A.M. every day. Notably, Assam has ended another pre-Independence rule.

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that would require compulsory registration of Muslim marriages and divorces with the government. The Assembly passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, aiming to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and men and eliminate child marriages.

This legislation replaces the archaic Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. Speaking at a discussion on this Bill, CM Sarma said, “The highest Muslim population states in India are Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. There was already a law to register Muslim marriages.

In Kerala, this Act must have been brought either by the Congress or the Left government as the BJP was never in power in this southern state.” He also expressed concern about Muslim women and asserted that the Muslim marriage registration Act will give them safety and security.

IANS

Previous article
RG Kar tragedy: CBI finds documents for attempted renovation near crime scene
Next article
J&K polls: Congress candidate sentenced to 5 months in jail
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life

New Delhi, Aug 30: The Union Health Ministry on Friday urged people to adopt organ donation as a...
NATIONAL

Paris Paralympics: Avani, Mona qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final

Chateauroux, Aug 30:  Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal have qualified in the women's 10m...
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong rules out high-level probe into recovery of Awami League leader’s body

Shillong, Aug 30:  Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today ruled out any high-level or NIA inquiry into...
NATIONAL

People have to choose between terrorism & peace: Union Minister on J&K polls

Jammu, Aug 30:  Union Minister and BJP's J&K in charge for elections G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 30: The Union Health Ministry on...

Paris Paralympics: Avani, Mona qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final

NATIONAL 0
Chateauroux, Aug 30:  Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara...

Tynsong rules out high-level probe into recovery of Awami League leader’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 30:  Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...
Load more

Popular news

Health Ministry urges people to adopt organ donation as a way of life

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 30: The Union Health Ministry on...

Paris Paralympics: Avani, Mona qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final

NATIONAL 0
Chateauroux, Aug 30:  Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara...

Tynsong rules out high-level probe into recovery of Awami League leader’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Aug 30:  Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img