Friday, August 30, 2024
NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: CBI finds documents for attempted renovation near crime scene

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 30: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials probing the rape and murder of a junior doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here earlier this month, have secured some crucial clues regarding instructions pertaining to attempted renovation near the scene of the crime, sources said.

On the evening of August 13, just hours after a division bench of Calcutta High Court ordered CBI to take over the rape case and investigation probe from Kolkata Police, the state PWD staff attempted the renovation work at a room adjacent to the seminar hall from where the body of the victim was recovered on the morning of August 9.

However, that renovation work could not be carried out following massive protests by the students’ fraternity within the hospital premises as soon as that work on that count started. Sources said that the investigating officials have come across a crucial document which shows that the instructions on the renovation activities were given on August 10, just a day after the victim’s body was recovered.

As per the documents accessed by the investigating officials, according to sources, the instruction was given by a former senior doctor of the hospital who also held an administrative position, and who was transferred after the rape and murder tragedy. He is known to be an extremely close confidant of the former and controversial Principal of R.G. Kar College, Sandip Ghosh.

Now, CBI officials are trying to figure out whether the senior doctor gave the instruction on his own or it was given following the advice of anyone. At the same time, sources said, the Central agency officials are also tracking the secret behind the cremation of the body of the victim in haste instead of preserving it at the hospital morgue which could have enabled a second post-mortem of the body.

A team of CBI officials reached the hospital on Thursday afternoon and questioned some hospital staff and officials under whose instructions arrangements were made for the cremation of the body. At the same time, Ghosh is also being questioned by them on why as head of the medical college, he did not give instruction for preserving the body at the morgue to facilitate a second post-mortem if necessary or if demanded by the family members of the victim.

IANS

Hema Committee report: FIR registered against 10 Malayalam film personalities, Cong slams CPI-M
Assam Assembly to discontinue break for offering Friday Namaz
