Calcutta HC directs immediate release of ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ convenor

Kolkata, Aug 30: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Kolkata Police to release Sayan Lahiri, one of the convenors of the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) on August 27 condemning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this month.

Besides telling the Kolkata Police to arrange for the release of Lahiri by 2 p.m. on Saturday, the single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha also directed that no coercive action will be taken against him in the matter. Although the hearing was concluded on Friday afternoon, Justice Sinha temporarily reserved the final order.

The direction to release Lahiri finally came on Friday evening. Justice Sinha also made it clear that no coercive action can be taken against Lahiri, not just in connection with the Nabanna Abhijan, but also in relation to any other police case against him, Earlier on Friday, Lahiri through his counsel approached the bench of Justice Sinha challenging his arrest. In the petition, his counsel accused the city police of arresting his client on false charges.

The petition was admitted and heard on an emergency basis. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to Kolkata Police on Friday seeking explanation on the alleged police excesses against the protesters who took part in the Nabanna Abhijan on August 27. Political observers feel that first the NHRC notice, and then the Calcutta High Court order have come as twin blows for the state administration, especially for the Kolkata Police. Parts of Kolkata and Howrah turned into virtual battlefields on the afternoon of August 27 following clashes between the police and the protestors.

At many places, the police had to resort to lathi-charge, firing of teargas shells, and use of water cannons to disperse the protesters moving towards the state Secretariat located in the Mandirtala area of Howrah district, which is adjacent to Kolkata.

IANS