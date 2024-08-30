Friday, August 30, 2024
Three trekkers killed in J&K’s Ganderbal, body of one found

By: Agencies

Srinagar, Aug 30: Three trekkers reportedly lost their lives due to adverse weather in J&K’s Ganderbal after going astray and the body of one of them has been found so far, police said on Friday.

Police sources said that a group of trekkers on the Great Lakes expedition in Gangabal-Satsar lakes in higher reaches of Ganderbal district are reported to have lost their way in the alpine heights.

“Three trekkers, one from Srinagar district, one from Delhi, and a shepherd guide are reported to have lost their lives,” a source said, adding that from among these, the body of the Delhi trekker was recovered at Naranag on Friday while whereabouts of the others from the group remains unknown.

As per the source, the deceased trekker has been identified as Rohit Sayal, 44, son of Jatinder Paul, of southwest Delhi. “A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police from Kangan town has taken custody of the body for medico-legal formalities. Searches are continuing their search for the bodies of the other two trekkers reported to have died in this tragedy,” the source said.

J&K has been witnessing extremely adverse weather during the last three days. Incessant rains have been lashing both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region. Water levels in almost all the major and minor rivers of J&K have swollen due to heavy rain and authorities have issued advisories to people living in low-lying areas to be cautious.

In the Valley, even snowfall has occurred in the higher reaches which has worsened the living conditions for shepherds, trekkers and others living in such high altitudes.

IANS

