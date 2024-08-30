Police crackdown on drug abuse in WGH

Tura, Aug 30: Operations against drug trafficking being conducted by the ANTF in West Garo Hills has reportedly led to a number seizures of illegal drug as well as the arrest of several drug peddlers from various locations, over the last few weeks.

According to a release issued here by the Superintendent of Police, in the past one week alone, 80 vials containing heroin, along with cash and mobile phones from Tura area, 60 vials from Phulbari area and 171 vials from Rongram area were seized by police.

The release, while stating that the police were committed to ensuring safety and well being of the general public, urged people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. People have also been instructed to contact Tura police control room numbers- 918837423053, 917005530510 and 919089199064 for any information.