MDC moves CEM to resolve employees’ pending dues issue

Tura, Aug 30: In the wake of the ongoing protest by GHADC employees over the non-release of salaries, Opposition leader and MDC from Kharkutta, Cherak W Momin has urged the council authorities to look into their demands and resolve the issue.

GHADC employees under the banner of the NGEA are currently protesting the non-release of altogether 34 months’ salaries as well as the non-implementation of the Fifth pay Commission despite the EC declaring its proposed implementation way back in 2018.

“The then EC in 2018 had decided to implement the 5th Pay Commission for the employees as per office order No. 107, dated 19th March, 2018. Despite the passage of over six years since this decision, the implementation remains pending, adding to the financial and emotional strain on the employees,” Momin said, in his letter to CEM, Albinush Marak.

Pointing out that the continued delay in addressing the legitimate concern led to a growing sense of frustration and discontent among the employees, Momin urged the authorities to immediately disburse the pending salaries and swiftly implement the 5th Pay Commission so as to alleviate the hardships faced by the employees and restore their faith in the administration.

Meanwhile, giving some semblance of hope to employees, a meeting between leaders of the NGEA and GHADC authorities has been scheduled for September 2, in the chamber of the Secretary to the EC. The letter from the Member Secretary, Council Level Review Committee for Memorandum of Settlement, GHADC, inviting the President and Secretary of the NGEA for the meeting was issued on August 29.