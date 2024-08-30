Friday, August 30, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

SWKHFC pip Rangdajied 1-0

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongstoin, Aug 29: In a remarkable display of community spirit and solidarity, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills, in partnership with the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle and Life Care Foundation, organized a charitable football match between South West Khasi Hills District FC and Rangdajied United FC aimed at raising funds for a noble cause.
The event took place at the MDSA Artificial Turf in Nonglang, South West Khasi Hills District, where local football enthusiasts gathered to witness a thrilling match between South West Khasi Hills District FC and Rangdajied United FC.
The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams demonstrating skill and determination. Ultimately, it was South West Khasi Hills District FC that emerged victorious, securing a 1-0 win.
The decisive moment came in the second half when Manbhakupar Iawphniaw found the back of the net, sealing the win for his team and sparking celebrations among the home supporters.The primary objective of this match was to generate financial support for the construction of a much-needed Rehabilitation and Counseling Centre in Sohkhyllam.
This facility is expected to provide vital services to those in need, offering a space for healing and recovery within the community.
The initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of local organizations to address pressing social issues and improve the well-being of the district’s residents.
The event was graced by the presence of several prominent figures, including the President of the KSU Central Executive Committee (CEC), Samla Lambokstarwell Marngar, who served as the Chief Guest. Accompanying him were Samla Pynshai Rani, the Information and Publicity Secretary of the KSU CEC, and other notable dignitaries, all of whom lent their support to this important cause.
The success of this charitable event not only highlighted the talent and passion for football within the region but also underscored the power of sports as a unifying force for positive change.
As the community looks forward to the establishment of the Rehabilitation and Counseling Centre in Sohkhyllam, the match serves as a reminder of the impact that collective efforts can have in building a brighter future for all.;

Previous article
India stars disappoint as Mumbai set 510 run target
Next article
Djokovic reaches US Open third round
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that Novak Djokovic already expected to be difficult was threatening...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Thursday that his government...
INTERNATIONAL

Pak invites Modi to attend SCO meeting

Islamabad, Aug 29: Pakistan on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of...
INTERNATIONAL

Court issues travel ban on 14 former Awami League mins, lawmakers

Dhaka, Aug 29: A Dhaka court on Thursday issued a travel ban on 14 former Awami League ministers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

SPORTS 0
New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime...

Pak invites Modi to attend SCO meeting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Aug 29: Pakistan on Thursday invited Prime Minister...
Load more

Popular news

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

SPORTS 0
New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime...

Pak invites Modi to attend SCO meeting

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Aug 29: Pakistan on Thursday invited Prime Minister...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img