SWKHFC pip Rangdajied 1-0

Nongstoin, Aug 29: In a remarkable display of community spirit and solidarity, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South West Khasi Hills, in partnership with the KSU Mawkyrwat Circle and Life Care Foundation, organized a charitable football match between South West Khasi Hills District FC and Rangdajied United FC aimed at raising funds for a noble cause.

The event took place at the MDSA Artificial Turf in Nonglang, South West Khasi Hills District, where local football enthusiasts gathered to witness a thrilling match between South West Khasi Hills District FC and Rangdajied United FC.

The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams demonstrating skill and determination. Ultimately, it was South West Khasi Hills District FC that emerged victorious, securing a 1-0 win.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Manbhakupar Iawphniaw found the back of the net, sealing the win for his team and sparking celebrations among the home supporters.The primary objective of this match was to generate financial support for the construction of a much-needed Rehabilitation and Counseling Centre in Sohkhyllam.

This facility is expected to provide vital services to those in need, offering a space for healing and recovery within the community.

The initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of local organizations to address pressing social issues and improve the well-being of the district’s residents.

The event was graced by the presence of several prominent figures, including the President of the KSU Central Executive Committee (CEC), Samla Lambokstarwell Marngar, who served as the Chief Guest. Accompanying him were Samla Pynshai Rani, the Information and Publicity Secretary of the KSU CEC, and other notable dignitaries, all of whom lent their support to this important cause.

The success of this charitable event not only highlighted the talent and passion for football within the region but also underscored the power of sports as a unifying force for positive change.

As the community looks forward to the establishment of the Rehabilitation and Counseling Centre in Sohkhyllam, the match serves as a reminder of the impact that collective efforts can have in building a brighter future for all.;