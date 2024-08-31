ECI revises Haryana poll date from Oct 1 to Oct 5; counting on Oct 8

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday changed the date for the Assembly elections in Haryana from October 1 to October 5 to respect the traditions of the Bishnoi community, whose festival falls during this period.

On August 16, the ECI had announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. While polling in J&K will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, the 90-member Haryana Assembly was supposed to go to the polls on October 1.

The results for both the elections were supposed to be announced on October 4. However, as per a notification issued by the ECI on Saturday, polling in Haryana will now be held on October 5, while the results for both J& K and Haryana will now be declared on October 8. Accordingly, October 10 has been fixed as the date for completing the election process in both Haryana and J& K.

“Representations have been received from national/state political parties, and the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha regarding the mass movement of people belonging to the Bishnoi community from Haryana to Rajasthan to participate in the centuries old ‘Asoj Amavasya’ festival. It may deny voting rights to a large number of people and may lead to reduction in voters’ participation in the elections for the Legislative Assembly of Haryana.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to change the date of polls only for Haryana from October 1, 2024 (Tuesday), to October 5, 2024 (Saturday),” the poll panel notification read. For the Bishnoi community, which forms a significant population in northern region, the Asoj Amavasya festival holds religious importance as it honours their Guru Jambheshwar. According to the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, numerous families from Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana observe the tradition of visiting Mukam village in Rajasthan during ‘Amavasya ‘ in the month of ‘Asoj’ for generations.

IANS