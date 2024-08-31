Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the development of southern states of the country is the priority of his government. Giving a brief summary of Budgetary allocations to Railways during UPA and NDA, PM Modi also informed that the funds allocated for strengthening Railway network in Tamil Nadu this year, was seven times higher than those in 2014.

After flagging off the three Vande Bharat services virtually, PM Modi said to achieve the aim of ‘Viksit Bharat’, speedy development of the southern states is needed as it has an abundance of talent, resources and opportunities. “Development of all southern states including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is the priority of our government,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between fund allocation for the state now and during the Congress regime, PM Modi said, “In this year’s Budget we have given Tamil Nadu more than Rs 6,000 crore Railway Budget, seven times more than 2014. Six Vande Bharat are already running in Tamil Nadu, and now with these two more trains, the number will increase to eight.

For Karnataka, more than Rs 7,000 crore were sanctioned, nine times more given during 2014.” PM Modi said the increased outlay for the states in the Budget has improved the railway transport in these states. On Infrastructure development, he said railway tracks are being improved and electrified, and railway stations are being redeveloped leading to an increase in ease of living and ease of doing business.

He flagged off Vande Bharat trains on three routes — Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru; and Chennai-Nagercoil virtually. Talking about the development in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said, on the Meerut-Lucknow route, the land of revolution is becoming a witness to development.”

On the one hand, Meerut is connected to Delhi through RRTS, on the other hand, via Vande Bharat, distance to the state capital has also been reduced, he said. “In the entire country, 102 Vande Bharat are operational and over 3,000 crore people have travelled in the trains which tells its success story,” the Prime Minister said while talking about the state-of-the-art trains being a big hit among commuters.

PM Modi said with Vande Bharat’s expansion and speed, the country, step-by-step, was forging ahead towards ‘Viksit Baharat’. Counting on the facilities of the high-speed train, PM Modi said, “These new Vande Bharat trains will provide connectivity to important cities of the country. It will connect the temple city to the IT city. For weekends and festivals, the Vande Bharat service will provide good facilities. It will also facilitate pilgrims.”

He said that from Chennai Nagercoil, farmers, IT professionals and students will benefit. On the positive impact, Vande Bharat trains are yielding, PM Modi said places with connectivity via Vande Bharat are drawing more tourists.

An increase in the number of tourists means an increase in the income of the shopkeepers, he added. He announced that along with Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat trains are being developed, and the sleeper version of Vande Bharat will be introduced soon.

Amrit Bharat station scheme has been helping in redeveloping stations in the country and over 13,000 stations in the country are being renovated, he said. Railways, Roadways and waterways development lead to the empowerment of the country which results in advanced infrastructure and an increase in employment opportunities. IANS