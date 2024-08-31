Govt initiates pilot project for long pepper in Pynursla, mulls expansion

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The Agriculture department has initiated a pilot project for the cultivation of long pepper in an area spanning up to 100 acres in Pynursla C&RD Block, East Khasi Hills, based on a site suitable after a survey.

While replying to a supplementary question raised by Mawsynram MLA Ollan Sing Suin on the final day of the Autumn Session of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly here on Friday, Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the initiative was proposed by the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission.

The agriculture minister also informed the House that her department is resolved to expand the cultivation beyond Pynursla to other parts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and Jaintia Hills.

She also informed that the state government has procured 100 numbers of improved selections of long pepper named ‘Viswam’ from Kerala Agricultural University, and has initiated the process of establishing a nursery in Ri-Bhoi district, under the supervision of the research station there.

The agriculture minister also informed that the commission has inked memoranda of understanding (MoUs), both at international and national levels, for technical collaborations with countries like Japan and other stakeholders in the East Asian region.

In another query from Mawryngkneng VPP MLA Heavingstone Kharpran, the agriculture minister informed that the role of the Meghalaya Farmers’ (Empowerment) Commission, which was constituted in 2019, is to act as a bridge between the farmers and the government in identifying key issues in formulating long-term and short-term policy measures for the benefit of the farmers in Meghalaya.

Apart from this, Lyngdoh added, the commission also suggests remedial measures to make the state’s farming sector more attractive and remunerative for farmers and youths alike.

The agriculture minister then informed the House that the current chairperson of the commission is KN Kumar, a retired IAS officer, who was also a former member of the commission.

With regard to the expertise needed to head the commission, Lyngdoh said, “There are no specific criteria as he or she must be a person who knows and who is well-versed with the entire farming industry.”

On the fund sanctioned to the commission since its inception, the agriculture minister informed that the government has sanctioned Rs 12.25 lakh in 2019-2020, Rs 61.18 lakh in 2020-2021, Rs 1.82 crore in 2021-2022, Rs 2.90 crore in 2022-2023 and Rs 6.44 crore in 2023-2024.