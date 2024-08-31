Govt to approach Centre to up WKH DIET intake capacity

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma on Friday informed that the state government would seek permission from the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and financial support from the Ministry of Education to increase the capacity of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), Nongstoin, even as he admitted that doing so now was not possible due to existing limitations.

In his reply on the final day of the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Rakkam said, “As per NCTE norms, the existing intake of 50 seats cannot be increased as permission was originally granted for just one unit since the inception of DIET. Given the current resources and infrastructure at DIET Nongstoin, the intake capacity cannot be expanded.”

“However, the matter will be taken up with NCTE for permission and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for financial support,” he added.

Pointing out that since the inception of DIET Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills, the number of seats for the D.El.Ed course has been 50 in accordance with the approved intake capacity granted by the NCTE), the education minister said, “I would like also to inform that the process of selection of candidates are based purely on merit (through written test and counselling), and the seats are allotted block-wise irrespective of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo community in order to facilitate the availability of qualified and trained teachers locally.”

The education minister further explained that the current infrastructure at DIET Nongstoin complies with NCTE guidelines, with a built-up area of 1,500 square metres and a land area of 2,500 square metres. According to these guidelines, any additional intake would require an extra 500 square metres of built-up area, which, he added, the existing infrastructure cannot accommodate.

Additionally, Sangma revealed that DIET Nongstoin has been identified as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for 2024-25. This recognition will lead to upgrades in infrastructure and other facilities, aligning with the CoE’s aspirations. The proposed expansion also aims to introduce the Four Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), addressing the growing demand for qualified teachers in the region.

"With this proposed expansion, it will align with the CoE aspiration, addressing the infrastructure limitations, ensuring quality education with additional staffing, and exploring the possibility of introducing the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in order to meet the growing demand of qualified teachers in the region," he added.