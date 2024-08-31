House passes Migrant Workers Amendment Bill, among others

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The Assembly on Friday passed a slew of bills headlined by the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The others are the Meghalaya State Housing Board Repealing Bill, 2024, the Meghalaya Goods and Services (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Meghalaya Farmers (Empowerment) Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Meghalaya Community and Public Services Social Audit (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Captain Williamson State University (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the amendment bill on migrant workers, it is to enhance clarity and ensure that the provisions of the Act are strengthened for better implementation and compliance.

The amendment of Section 2 states that the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020 (Principal Act), after the existing clause (k), the following new clause (1) shall be inserted: “(1). ‘Inspector’ means the inspector appointed by the government for the purpose of enforcing the provisions of this Act.”

It also states that after Section 3 of the Principal Act, the following new Section 3A shall be inserted: “3A. (1) The Registering Officers, within the limits of their jurisdiction, shall be responsible for imposing penalties for any contravention under the Act. The Registering Officers may appoint any Subordinate officers under their control, to assist in the enforcement of the Act.”

In Section 4 of the Principal Act, after sub-section (2), the following proviso shall be added, provided that notices are issued by the competent authority, i.e., the Registering Officer or any other subordinate officer appointed, under whose jurisdiction the establishment falls, to the offending employer/owner and after 7 (seven) days from the date of receipt of such notice, failure to comply to such notice shall render him liable to a further fine the amount of which shall not be less than Rs 5,000 and may extend up to Rs 1 lakh.

Notwithstanding the above, repeated failure to register shall invite simple imprisonment to a term of up to three months, it said.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Meghalaya State Housing Board Repealing Bill said that the Meghalaya State Housing Board Act of 1986 (Meghalaya Act), was enacted to provide for the establishment of a State Housing Board for the development of housing infrastructure in the state.

The said Act has been in operation for more than three decades and despite its intentions, failed to achieve its objectives due to reasons such as inadequate funding and resources, failure to address the growing housing needs of the people of Meghalaya, inefficient management and functioning of the board, lack of transparency and accountability, and overlapping of functions with other government agencies.

In a meeting on December 4, 2014, the then Chief Minister decided to wind up the board and issued an advisory. The Accountant General raised objections to the continued existence of the defunct board despite directions of the PAC since 2017.

The Cabinet had earlier concurred with the proposal for the dissolution of the Meghalaya State Housing Board and to repeal The Meghalaya State Housing Board Act, 1986. The repealing of the Act was accordingly approved.