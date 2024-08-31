Saturday, August 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar horror: Delay in informing police, language in FIR under CBI lens

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Aug 31: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is trying to join some missing dots in the case, especially the time gap in informing the police and the language used in the initial FIR registered by the cops.

Sources said that as per the information gathered by the probe agency, the body of the victim was detected in the seminar hall of the hospital building at 9.45 a.m. on August 9 by an associate professor attached to the chest medicine department, who immediately alerted the erstwhile Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the hospital.

As per records, the local Tala police station was informed about the recovery of the body at 10.10 a.m. The CBI officers, the sources said, are now trying to find out what took the hospital authorities 25 minutes to inform the police about such a serious matter.

Secondly, the language used in the initial FIR registered in the case has also baffled the investigating officers. In the FIR, the sources said, the phrase ‘willful rape with murder’ by unknown miscreants was used.

Sources said that in legal terminology, there is nothing called ‘willful’ rape. Senior counsel in the Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta, also feels that the use of the term ‘willful rape’ was highly unusual in an FIR lodged in a case of rape and murder. “A rape or a rape and murder cannot be unwilling.

Secondly, as a legal practitioner, I too find the delay on the part of the hospital authorities in informing the police about the recovery of the body highly suspicious. Any time lapse in informing the police in such matters delays the process of filing the FIR, which can adversely impact the prosecution,” Gupta told IANS.

IANS

Previous article
Iran closely monitors Israeli threats: Military
Next article
Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the development of southern states of...
NATIONAL

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have increased buying in the Indian debt market because the...
NATIONAL

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Udai Bhan on Saturday exuded confidence that the...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran closely monitors Israeli threats: Military

Tehran, Aug 31: Iran is closely monitoring threats and activities by Israel, a top Iranian military commander said,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have...

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC)...
Load more

Popular news

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have...

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img