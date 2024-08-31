Saturday, August 31, 2024
Iran closely monitors Israeli threats: Military

By: Agencies

Tehran, Aug 31: Iran is closely monitoring threats and activities by Israel, a top Iranian military commander said, according to the state media. Iranian Air Defense Force Commander Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks in an address at the Friday prayers in the Iranian capital, Tehran, while commenting on the preparedness of his force, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting official state media IRNA.

He stated that the Air Force has enhanced its capabilities in response to the enemies’ “aerospace threats,” adding that “we are fully aware of other threats and are closely monitoring Israel.” Sabahifard emphasised that his force is at the highest level of self-sufficiency, combat readiness, and power.

He added that Iran is fully self-reliant in designing and producing control systems, radars, sensors, drones, electronic warfare systems, cybersecurity systems, and advanced hybrid warfare systems. He noted that his force could detect any kind of stealth aircraft from thousands of miles away.

Tension between Iran and Israel heightened following the assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed a strong response. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack but has vowed to respond to any military attack.

IANS

Prioritising needs of children not only necessary but urgent: Unicef on Mpox
RG Kar horror: Delay in informing police, language in FIR under CBI lens
