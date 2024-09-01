Sunday, September 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Employment scenario improving, claims govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: Data provided by the state government indicates a reduction in the unemployment rate in Meghalaya.
Responding to a special motion in the Assembly on employment by Amlarem MLA Lakhmen Rymbui, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said Meghalaya’s unemployment rate as of August 2024 is 2.98%, significantly lower than the national average of 6.78%.
He credited the improvement from 8.8% during 2017-18 to the efforts of the NPP-led state government.
Tynsong said the government brought the unemployment rate down through a multi-faceted approach to employment generally involving skill development, entrepreneurship, and creating opportunities at home and overseas.
He said that to make the state’s youth employable according to the current market standards, the ambitious programme Skills Meghalaya was launched entailing industry-aligned upskilling of 1 lakh youth from the urban and rural areas with a primary focus on sectors such as IT, healthcare, tourism, and agriculture.
The House was also told that the government developed an ecosystem of supporting entrepreneurship through 55 hubs under the PRIME Hub project. This helped mentor 15,000 youth through financial assistance, market access, and branding while 30,000 applied for the CM-Elevate scheme, surpassing the number of target beneficiaries of the initiative.
According to Tynsong, government investments in infrastructure and marketing helped create 5,600 jobs in the tourism sector alone over the last three years.
He pointed out that the state government tapped into the global job market to facilitate 2,000 skilled employees get jobs in Japan, Singapore, the UK and the Gulf nations and 15 nurses have already been placed.
“The state government now aims to generate 5 lakh employment by the end of its current tenure, where 2.3 lakh will be from agriculture and allied activities alone, followed by trade, hotels and transportation, which are expected to create 1.5 lakh opportunities,” Tynsong said.
He also said construction and manufacturing will provide 53,000 and 23,000 employment opportunities followed by mining and other sectors.
Tynsong further said 50,000 youth have been skilled in the last two years and 1.5 lakh more will be skilled in the next 3 years.

Previous article
Price rise continues to trouble Shillongites
Next article
Phase-II of NST water supply scheme may cost over Rs 1,100 cr
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya may fall into debt trap, cautions CAG

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Meghalaya government’s public debt has surged by over 20% between 2021-22 and...
MEGHALAYA

New law seeks to tighten rules on hiring of migrant workers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: As a sequel to recent KSU drive against unregistered migrant workers, the state...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya govt repatriates Bangla politician’s body

From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Aug 31: The cadaver of a prominent politician from Bangladesh, Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, was...
MEGHALAYA

Govt mulls decibel meters to curb growing noise pollution

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Transport department has announced plans to procure decibel meters for all districts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya may fall into debt trap, cautions CAG

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Meghalaya government’s public...

New law seeks to tighten rules on hiring of migrant workers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: As a sequel to...

M’laya govt repatriates Bangla politician’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Aug 31: The cadaver of a...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya may fall into debt trap, cautions CAG

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Meghalaya government’s public...

New law seeks to tighten rules on hiring of migrant workers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 31: As a sequel to...

M’laya govt repatriates Bangla politician’s body

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Aug 31: The cadaver of a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img