Price rise continues to trouble Shillongites

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The persistent issue of price rise in Meghalaya has once again brought concerns to the forefront, with noticeable disparities in prices across markets in Shillong. Despite the invocation of the two levels of Price Monitoring Committees — the State Level Price Monitoring Committee and the District/Sub-Divisional Vigilance and Monitoring Committees — to prevent overcharging, consumers continue to bear the brunt of unchecked pricing.

While the Iewduh market remains a relatively cheaper option, local markets in areas like Laitumkhrah and Jail Road are notorious for overcharging. “The prices vary from one shop to another. How is this possible?” lamented a frustrated consumer in Laitumkhrah, who was seen arguing with a shopkeeper. The shopkeeper, defending his prices, retorted: “We have to spend on transportation, pay rent, and support our families. If you want to buy, then buy; otherwise, don’t.”

The lack of a robust price monitoring mechanism in the state has only exacerbated the issue. The unchecked pricing extends beyond vegetables and groceries to essential items like meat, with differences of up to Rs 20 in the price of dressed chicken between Iewduh and local markets. Consumers argue that while Iewduh offers better prices, the cost and inconvenience of traveling there often nullify the savings.

One consumer noted, “It is not feasible for us to always go to Iewduh for our shopping. But with the prices in our locality being so high, it forces us to consider it. How can prices differ so much from one shop to the next?”

Shopkeepers, on the other hand, have their own grievances. “We have to account for transportation costs and the expenses of running a household,” said a shopkeeper in Laitumkhrah. “I have five daughters to take care of. How do you expect me to manage without adjusting prices?”

Cost-of-Living Agony

The situation is further aggravated by the rising cost of living in Shillong. A recent study highlighted that rent prices in the city are around 25.4 per cent higher than in Guwahati. For instance, a 1 BHK in areas like Laitumkhrah, Lachumiere, Nongrim, or Rynjah ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000, while a 2 BHK costs significantly more.

The issue of price rise was raised by the Opposition in the ongoing Assembly session. However, a detailed discussion was not allowed. The Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, RV Lyngdoh, stated that the Department has implemented a Price Monitoring System (PMS) under which wholesale and retail prices of 38 essential commodities are collected and analysed daily. Despite these measures, there has been no noticeable improvement on the ground, with fluctuating prices continuing to burden consumers, particularly those from the middle and lower-income groups.

The situation remains dire, and the lack of effective action has left residents with little recourse but to continue their daily struggle with rising costs.