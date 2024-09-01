New law seeks to tighten rules on hiring of migrant workers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: As a sequel to recent KSU drive against unregistered migrant workers, the state government has further tightened the system which is aimed at working as a bulwark against influx as well as safety of the migrant labourers.

In essence in the amendment to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has a three-pronged approach — tighten the permit issue system, better official supervision and higher penal provisions against default by contractors hiring the workers.

Under the new dispensation, fines against offenders now may reach up to Rs 1 lakh and the possibility of imprisonment in cases of repeated offences.

The Act mandates the identification and registration of all migrant workers and establishes a system to address concerns regarding the safety of migrant workers as well as local concerns about illegal influx.

With this amendment, any violation by an offending employer/owner will render them liable to a further fine, which shall not be less than Rs 5,000 and may extend up to Rs 1 lakh. Previously, this penalty was Rs 500. As per the amendment, repeated failure to register will result in simple imprisonment for a term of up to three months.

The amendment introduces the role of an “Inspector,” who will be appointed by the state government to enforce the Act’s provisions. Additionally, a “Registering Officer” will be responsible for identifying violations, issuing notices to non-compliant establishment owners, and imposing penalties.

According to the statement of objects and reasons for the amendment bill on migrant workers, the purpose is to enhance clarity and ensure that the provisions of the Act are strengthened for better implementation and compliance.

The amendment also states that after Section 3 of the Principal Act, the following new Section 3A shall be inserted: “3A. (1) The Registering Officers, within the limits of their jurisdiction, shall be responsible for imposing penalties for any contravention under the Act. The Registering Officers may appoint any Subordinate Officers under their control to assist in the enforcement of the Act.”

This Act comes amid growing attacks on migrant workers in the State, driven by fears of an influx of illegal immigrants.

Among the many incidents where pressure groups have taken matters into their own hands, the most recent involved the assault of a technician from Delhi, who had been brought in to carry out specialised work before the Durand Cup 2024 began.