M’laya govt repatriates Bangla politician’s body

JOWAI, Aug 31: The cadaver of a prominent politician from Bangladesh, Ishaque Ali Khan Panna, was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities on Saturday morning at Khliehriat Civil Hospital in East Jaintia Hills, while a dilemma over the sequence of events surrounding this case loomed in neighbouring Meghalaya. The repatriation process was conducted through Dawki Land Port, with the presence of law enforcement agencies from both India and Bangladesh.

Panna’s body is being transported to his hometown in Pirojpur district, Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and the Meghalaya government, facilitated the repatriation of Panna’s body. Panna was the general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League and a member of the Pirojpur District Awami League, maintaining close ties with former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Panna’s body was discovered on August 26, 2024, in a betel nut plantation in the Dona Bhoi area of East Jaintia Hills, approximately 1.5 km from the Indo-Bangladesh border. He was reportedly fleeing to India following violent protests in Bangladesh on August 23, 2024. His identity was confirmed through his Bangladesh passport, which was found near the body.

A post-mortem report confirmed that Panna’s death was due to “asphyxia caused by throttling.” Although the circumstances surrounding his death remain mysterious, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has stated that the exact cause of death will be determined after the forensic test report is received. The local authorities are still awaiting this report.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister also confirmed that law enforcement agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The death of Panna has raised concerns, especially given the political turmoil in Bangladesh following the resignation of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The resignation came after massive student protests across the country, prompting many leaders of the former ruling party to attempt to flee Bangladesh or seek refuge in India. Some of these leaders were arrested, and the Bangladeshi government has imposed restrictions on their movements outside the country.