Monday, September 2, 2024
spot_img
Business

Adani Energy expands presence in Khavda with 7GW RE transmission project

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 2: In a move to further consolidate its position as the largest private sector transmission player in India, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Khavda Phase-IV Part-A transmission project.

 

The 298 km, Rs 4,091 crore project will evacuate 7 GW of renewable energy from Khavda renewable energy (RE) park into the national grid.

 

AESL won the project through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process and will commission the project in the next 24 months and maintain it for the next 35 years.

 

“As the world’s largest renewable energy park, Khavda demands power evacuation infrastructure that is not only world-class but also resilient and future-ready,” said Kandarp Patel, Chief Executive Officer, AESL.

 

This investment will not only establish the critical transmission network required to evacuate the planned 30 GW of green power that Khavda will generate but also provide the much-needed grid stability.

 

“AESL is proud to be part of this initiative as this network will play a very important role in the seamless flow of green energy to the national grid, bolstering India’s journey towards net zero,” Patel added.

 

Khavda IVA Power Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) for evacuating 7 GW of RE from Khavda RE park, was acquired by AESL to execute the project.

 

AECL has received a letter of intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd, strengthening its position as a leader in India’s energy transition.

 

AESL will now have 21,783 ckm of transmission lines and 61,686 MVA of transformation capacity.

 

With a planned generation capacity of 30 GW, Khavda, the world’s largest RE park, will immensely contribute to India’s decarbonisation journey.

 

The Adani Group’s focused approach will also ensure the transformation of Khavda from a barren stretch of land into a landmark in India’s net zero journey, said the company. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s manufacturing growth eases in August, stays above long-run average
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indian Navy’s P-8I lands in France for ‘Varuna’, marking its first ever deployment in Europe

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft has touched down at Air Base 125 Istres-Le Tube...
NATIONAL

RG Kar tragedy: CBI examines other rooms for additional clues

Kolkata, Sep 2: CBI officials are now closely examining some other rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, the...
INTERNATIONAL

IS no longer a threat, says Iraq PM

Baghdad, Sep 2: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that the Islamic State (IS) militant group no...
NATIONAL

PM Modi to launch BJP’s mega membership drive, to become party’s first member

New Delhi, Sep 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian Navy’s P-8I lands in France for ‘Varuna’, marking its first ever deployment in Europe

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft...

RG Kar tragedy: CBI examines other rooms for additional clues

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 2: CBI officials are now closely examining...

IS no longer a threat, says Iraq PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Baghdad, Sep 2: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani...
Load more

Popular news

Indian Navy’s P-8I lands in France for ‘Varuna’, marking its first ever deployment in Europe

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: The Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft...

RG Kar tragedy: CBI examines other rooms for additional clues

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 2: CBI officials are now closely examining...

IS no longer a threat, says Iraq PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Baghdad, Sep 2: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img