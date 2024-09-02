Monday, September 2, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

By: Agencies

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Polo Grounds here on December 10.Adams will perform in Meghalaya for the first time.

“Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Brian Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium,” Sangma said in a social media post.

“We all love music and this concert is another testament of that love for music,” he added.

The Polo Grounds at the newly renovated JN Stadium has a capacity to accommodate over 30,000 people, officials said. Agencies

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’
Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar
