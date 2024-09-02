Monday, September 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case. A Bench presided over by Justice Surya noted that Bibhav Kumar has been in jail for around 100 days and if released on bail, no prejudice will be caused to the investigation of the case, since the Delhi Police had already filed its charge sheet before the trial court post completion of the probe. Imposing a slew of conditions, the apex court ordered that Kumar will not be restored to his position of Personal Secretary to the Delhi CM or given any official assignment in the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The petitioner (Bibhav Kumar) shall not enter the Chief Minister’s residence till all the private vulnerable witnesses are examined,” it added. Apart from the conditions to be set by the trial court, Bibhav Kumar or his associates will not make any public comments regarding the case, as per the SC’s order. In the previous hearing, the top court granted two-weeks to the investigative agency to file its reply to Kumar’s bail plea.

It acceded to adjourn the proceedings after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju sought more time to file a reply on behalf of the Delhi Police. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Bibhav Kumar, opposed the probe agency’s request saying that the charge sheet has already been filed before the trial court and disposal of bail plea should not be prolonged.

Before this, the Delhi High Court rejected Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea saying that at this stage, the possibility of tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out by the accused.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal on May 13 and produced late at night before a local court which sent him to five days’ police custody. Delhi Police registered a case against Bibhav Kumar after he allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station includes charges under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354(B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed a plea filed by former AAP communications incharge Vijay Nair, seeking bail, in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case.

IANS

Previous article
Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December
Next article
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong

Shillong, Sep 2: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired a Tourism Ministers' Conference on Monday, which...
MEGHALAYA

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is...
NATIONAL

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed against the...
NATIONAL

AICC will take a call on Ripun Bora’s return to Congress: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Sep 2: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said on Monday that the decision regarding return of Ripun...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh...

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...
Load more

Popular news

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh...

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img