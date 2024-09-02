Monday, September 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sep 2: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired a Tourism Ministers’ Conference on Monday, which brought together Tourism Ministers from the North Eastern, Eastern States, and Union Territories.

The conference deliberated on several critical issues, including the development of iconic tourist centres, the identification of alternate destinations, marketing and promotion strategies, data utilization, ease of doing business, attracting private investments, cleanliness, and ensuring tourist safety.

This day-long conclave, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India was focused on shaping the future of tourism in India and discussing strategies for its sustainable development.

Key figures attending the conference included Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta M. Baruah, Nagaland’s Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, as well as representatives from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, and Jharkhand. The Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, also participated in the discussions.

Previous article
Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide...
MEGHALAYA

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is...
NATIONAL

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed against the...
NATIONAL

AICC will take a call on Ripun Bora’s return to Congress: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Sep 2: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said on Monday that the decision regarding return of Ripun...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...
Load more

Popular news

Swati Maliwal assault case: SC grants bail to Bibhav Kumar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Monday...

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img