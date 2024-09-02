Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chairs tourism ministers conclave in Shillong

Shillong, Sep 2: Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired a Tourism Ministers’ Conference on Monday, which brought together Tourism Ministers from the North Eastern, Eastern States, and Union Territories.

The conference deliberated on several critical issues, including the development of iconic tourist centres, the identification of alternate destinations, marketing and promotion strategies, data utilization, ease of doing business, attracting private investments, cleanliness, and ensuring tourist safety.

This day-long conclave, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India was focused on shaping the future of tourism in India and discussing strategies for its sustainable development.

Key figures attending the conference included Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta M. Baruah, Nagaland’s Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along, as well as representatives from Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, and Jharkhand. The Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, also participated in the discussions.