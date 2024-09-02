PM Modi to launch BJP’s mega membership drive, to become party’s first member

New Delhi, Sep 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) colossal membership drive on Monday. He will receive the certificate of the party’s first member from BJP President JP Nadda, this evening.

The party’s massive organisational exercise has been named ‘Sangathan Parv – Sadasyata Abhiyaan 2004’. Out of multiple available modes for gaining party membership, PM Modi is likely to opt for the missed call option.

Many senior party leaders will subsequently take the party’s membership, thereby kick-starting the massive organisational exercise to be carried out for the next two months. BJP, the world’s biggest party, has also unveiled a phone number — 8800002024.

A missed call on this number would enable the leaders, workers and volunteers to become a party member. NaMo App is another route via which leaders and workers can attain a party’s membership and renew their association with the party.

Notably, BJP National Secretary Vinod Tawre, days ago in a Press conference explained the rationale behind BJP’s membership drive that is undertaken after every five-six years. ‘As part of the drive, all existing members of the party also have to renew their membership,’ the senior BJP leader had informed.

Sharing details of the phase-wise drive, Vinod Tawde had told the Press that the first phase would run from September 2 to September 25 while the second phase would begin after a week-long gap and end on October 15.

He also gave the low-down on how the BJP became the world’s largest party in 2014 after surpassing China’s Communist Party and mentioned about Covid constraints which reportedly was the reason behind the truncated drive in 2019.

As per the BJP, the party had crossed a whopping figure of 11 crore mark, during the tenure of Amit Shah as party president. In 2019, the truncated drive saw more than 7 crore people taking part in the party’s membership.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has called upon the BJP workers to make the mega drive a huge success. He said that it was a movement to bind the citizens with one common spirit of ‘Nation First’.

CM Yogi taking to X wrote, “The Bharatiya Janata Party’s membership drive starting today is a movement to connect the individual with the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and the vision of ‘Developed India – Self-reliant India’.” He also appealed to BJP workers to ensure that the drive reaches every household and every family, ensuring that no one is left out.

“Come, let all of us workers of BJP make this national task successful with full energy and commitment by assimilating the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ given by the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be careful that no house, no person, no class is left out. Long live Mother India!,” he wrote further on X.

IANS