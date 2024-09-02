USTM honours PA Sangma on his 77th birth anniversary

GUWAHATI, Sep 1: The University of Science and Technology-Meghalaya (USTM) on Sunday paid tributes to former Meghalaya chief minister and former Lok Sabha Speaker Late P.A Sangma during a solemn ceremony marking his 77th birth anniversary.

“Late Sangma was remembered as an exemplary statesman and a beacon of inspiration and was honoured with floral tributes by the entire USTM family,” a statement issued by the university said.

In this context, USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque reflected on the enduring influence of PA Sangma, while stating that he has been an all-time inspiration and great support to USTM since its inception.

“His memory is our guiding light,” Hoque stated, highlighting the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital, a cutting-edge multi-specialty facility approved by the Meghalaya Cabinet, as a tribute to P.A Sangma’s legacy.

USTM vice-chancellor GD Sharma emphasised the university’s dedication to preserving Late P.A Sangma’s memory, noting, “At USTM, we honour his legacy through the establishment of a Chair for Tribal Research and by naming a university block after him. These efforts ensure that future generations will continue to draw inspiration from his life and ideals.”