Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri area of Mumbai for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh, as per a transaction reviewed by a real-estate portal.

 

The ‘Leave and Licence’ agreement, formalised this month, incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.12 lakh. Devgn’s office is situated in Signature Tower developed by Lotus Developers.

 

The project is located along the Veera Desai Road in Oshiwara, a prime location in Mumbai’s western suburbs. It offers seamless access to major highways, Metro station, and is just a short distance from the international airport, making it a highly sought-after area for businesses looking for well-connected office space.

 

The locality’s vibrant mix of retail, dining, and entertainment options further elevates its status as a business hub.

 

A real-estate portal reported that the leased property spans 3,455 sq ft and includes three car parking spaces. The agreement, secured with a Rs 30 lakh deposit, is for a 60-month lease term.

 

Devgn, along with his actress wife Kajol, is known to own multiple properties within the same project. They are among several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan, who have also invested in commercial spaces in Signature Tower.

 

Devgn is one of India’s most successful actors, boasting two National Film Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri.

 

His performances in films like ‘Company’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Singham’, ‘Drishyam’, and ‘Tanhaji’ have cemented his reputation as a powerhouse in Indian cinema.

 

Recently, he continued to enthrall the audience with standout roles in ‘Bhuj’ and ‘Maidaan’.

 

The actor also has multiple projects lined up, including ‘Singham Again’, ‘Raid 2’, ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, and ‘Son of Sardar 2’. (IANS)

Previous article
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Brunei, received a rousing reception...
Technology

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam calls and messages, telecom service providers have blocked over...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

Shillong, September 3: Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise on Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for what she...
News Alert

Punjab passes Bill to register plots in illegal colonies sans NOC

Shillong, September 3: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation (Amendment) Bill,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Technology 0
Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam...

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Technology 0
Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam...

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img