Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

Shillong, September 3: Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise on Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for what she brings to the table with an experience of over 2 decades.

Ekta attended the trailer launch of her upcoming home production, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ along with Kareena and Hansal Mehta at a multiplex in the Juhu area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

At the event, Ekta shared that the film has already recovered its cost including the P&A owing to the stardom of Kareena. Ekta also refused to call ‘The Buckingham Murders’ a more serious or a middle-of-the-road cinema and said that the film is as main commercial potboiler as it could get.

Ekta told the media, “Kareena brings style and youthfulness. She is a big star and a great actress. I trust her craft.”

She then spoke about her earlier association with Kareena, ‘Crew’. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in leading roles.

Ekta said, “The only condition of making ‘Crew’ for me was Kareena’s casting. I told Rhea (Rhea Kapoor) that for this role I want Kareena baaki tum sab dekh lo (I want Kareena for this role, rest of the casting is your call).”

In ‘Crew’, Kareena essayed the role of the senior flight attendant, Jasmine Kohli, who hatches the plan of a heist with her colleagues.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’. The film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms, produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahana Films and TBM Films, the film is set to bow in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline which marks her return to the ‘Singham’ franchise. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and will be released on November 1. (IANS)