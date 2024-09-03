Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Authorities swing into action after firing outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver house

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shots were reportedly fired outside the house of Punjabi singer A.P. Dhillon in Victoria Island in Canada’s Vancouver.
As per sources, the incident occurred on Sunday following which a persons named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly took responsibility for the shooting incident.
A video capturing the shooting has now emerged which is under the scrutiny of the security agencies. The incident has drawn significant media attention due to Dhillon’s prominent status in the music industry, and the potential implications of the attack.
As per reports, dreaded criminal Goldie Brar, who is reportedly based in Canada, is also suspected to be behind the incident, though an official word from the law enforcement authorities in Canada is awaited.
Goldie Brar is a member of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The gang is known for its involvement in a number of high-profile crimes, including the murder of several high-ranking police officials.
Authorities are actively looking into the incident to ascertain the motive behind the shooting and to ensure the safety of Dhillon and his neighbours in Vancouver.
Dhillon is known for blending the 80s style synth-pop with Punjabi music. His rise on the global canvas has been meteoric owing to songs like Brown Munde, Excuses, Summer High, and Insane, among others.
Goldie Brar has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs in India. He has also been named among the top 25 most wanted fugitives by Canada’s BOLO (Be On Look Out) programme, which has offered a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his arrest. (IANS)

Previous article
The Mehta Boys to open Chicago South Asian Film Festival
Next article
Friends fans can bid on Chandler Bing’s sweater in 30th anniv auction
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Demand for Kolkata Police chief’s ouster after ex-principal’s arrest

Kolkata, Sep 2: Even after the arrest of Sandip Ghosh, the controversial ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College...
SALANTINI JANERA

Manderangko nangrimataniosa bebera·a ine Conrad a·kanga

NPP-ni chang 12-gipa Foundation Day-ko manianga SHILLONG: Lok Sabha-ni gitcham Speaker Purno A Sangma sagini chang 77-gipa atchiani salko...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to start shooting her first project post pregnancy early next...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kim Kardashian enjoys Soccer Mom Tour in Madrid with kids

The Reality television star Kim Kardashian recently watched the football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Demand for Kolkata Police chief’s ouster after ex-principal’s arrest

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 2: Even after the arrest of Sandip...

Manderangko nangrimataniosa bebera·a ine Conrad a·kanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NPP-ni chang 12-gipa Foundation Day-ko manianga SHILLONG: Lok Sabha-ni gitcham...

Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to...
Load more

Popular news

Demand for Kolkata Police chief’s ouster after ex-principal’s arrest

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 2: Even after the arrest of Sandip...

Manderangko nangrimataniosa bebera·a ine Conrad a·kanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
NPP-ni chang 12-gipa Foundation Day-ko manianga SHILLONG: Lok Sabha-ni gitcham...

Sonam Kapoor is excited to face the camera again post pregnancy

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor is set to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img