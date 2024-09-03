Tuesday, September 3, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Friends fans can bid on Chandler Bing’s sweater in 30th anniv auction

By: Agencies

Fans of Friends now have the chance to own a piece of Matthew Perry’s iconic wardrobe as Chandler Bing, but only if they’re willing to pay the price.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom, Warner Bros. Television and Julien’s Auctions are offering several items from the show, including some clothing worn by the cast, in a live auction on September 23, as per People.
The auction, titled “The One with the 30-Year Anniversary Auction,” is also available online.
Among the items up for bid is a sweater worn by Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the seventh season episode The One with the Holiday Armadillo.” The sweater, listed simply as the “Chandler Bing” Sweater, is blue-grey and made by Autumn Cashmere.
According to the auction listing, Perry wore the sweater in scenes at Central Perk, including one where Monica tells Chandler she won’t be changing her last name to Bing, and later when Phoebe brings her late mother’s Christmas candy dish to a holiday party.
The sweater comes with a costume tag reading “Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing” and a certificate of authenticity from Warner Bros.
Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services. Bidding for the sweater started at $250, but as of September 1, it has already reached $1,500, with final bids expected to fall between $1,000 and $1,500. (ANI)

