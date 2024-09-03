Tuesday, September 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Defence Ministry approves 10 capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore including for futuristic tank

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 3: In a huge boost to local defence manufacturing, the Centre on Tuesday approved 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore, including for the modernisation of the Indian Army’s tank fleet with a futuristic Main Battle Tank.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore. Of the total cost, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Indian-indigenously designed, developed and manufactured)’ categories, the ministry said in a statement.

The move clears the path for the procurement of future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs), air defence fire control radars, Dornier-228 aircraft, next-generation fast patrol and offshore patrol vessels. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness, the Ministry of Defence said.

The government also approved a proposal for the procurement of air defence fire control radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions. “The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations,” the ministry said.

This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd, and is authorised for both Mechanised Infantry Battalions and Armoured Regiments. Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The ministry said that Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions, and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of the maritime zone, search and rescue and disaster relief operations.

The Defence Minister also honoured late Indian Coast Guard (ICG) DG Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of the DAC and passed away due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18. IANS

Previous article
RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh sent to 8 days CBI custody
Next article
PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Brunei, received a rousing reception...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased out his commercial office space in the bustling Andheri...
Technology

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam calls and messages, telecom service providers have blocked over...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan’s youthfulness, her energy: Ektaa Kapoor

Shillong, September 3: Ektaa R Kapoor, has heaped praise on Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for what she...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased...

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Technology 0
Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi’s endearing interaction with children in Brunei wins hearts

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is...

Ajay Devgn leases Mumbai office space for Rs 7 lakh a month

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, September 3: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently leased...

Spam calls: Telcos ban 50 entities, disconnect 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and services

Technology 0
Shillong, September 3: In a bid to curb spam...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img