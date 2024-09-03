Tuesday, September 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh sent to 8 days CBI custody

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Sep 3:  A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh, arrested over alleged financial irregularities at the state-run college, to eight days Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. Ghosh was arrested on Monday evening by the CBI.

Although the CBI sought 10 10-day remand of Ghosh on the grounds that he needed to be interrogated further to get more details relating to the financial irregularities, the court ultimately granted eight days of custody.

The CBI counsel informed the court that there was a major racket at the medical institution and Ghosh was an important constituent of it, so he needed to be interrogated at length to reach the others involved.

On Tuesday, as Ghosh was being taken to the special court from the central agency’s Nizam Palace office, a huge crowd gathered outside and started shouting “thief, thief”. Agency officials had a tough time in taking him out and making him sit in the vehicle. The mandatory medical test required to be conducted before presentation at the court was completed within the Nizam Palace premises on late Monday night only, with a team of doctors from a central-run hospital arriving at the CBI office for that purpose.

Sources said that the CBI officials did not take the risk of taking Ghosh to a hospital considering the amount of accumulated public angush against him. Ghosh had been integrated both in the financial irregularities case as well as the ghastly rape and murder of junior doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises last month. The central agency officials are conducting parallel probes in both these cases which are court-directed as well as court-monitored.

IANS

