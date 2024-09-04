Wednesday, September 4, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Drop Dhar if charges of drugs peddling prove true: Shylla

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 3: UDP leader and Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday said that if allegation of illicit coal trades and drugs peddling against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar is found to be true, he should not only be thrown out of the Cabinet but also the state.
The serious allegation was first flagged by former MP, Vincent H Pala on August 22. Significantly, Dhar has not contradicted the charge so far.
Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma too had reacted to the charges and threatened to write to Prime Minister for action against Dhar. Hailing from Jaintia Hills, Dhar is also the NPP general secretary. His party has not reacted in any manner.
On Tuesday, Shylla who is also from Jaintia Hills said, “I don’t know who is right or wrong, I believe justice should prevail and if he is really involved then he should be thrown away not only from the cabinet but also the state as he has no rights because we believe that drugs should not be entertained in our state,” said Shylla.
Sangma had vowed to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance and initiate action against Dhar over the MPCC president’s allegations that he was involved in illegal activities such as drugs and coal trade in the state.
“Such allegations against any MLA, either opposition or ruling, is incorrect. Whoever makes the allegation should prove it,” Shylla added.
On the Leader of the Opposition promising to write to the Prime Minister, Shylla said, “We are waiting for him to write but no action should be taken over any false allegation.”
Asked if this allegation warrants an inquiry, he said, “I believe the chief minister will take cognizance of the allegations.”
Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong had dared Mukul to petition the Prime Minister against the party leaders who are also ministers.
He had also asserted that the ruling party was open to any probe against them.

