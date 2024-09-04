Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Sixth Schedule amendment bill likely in winter session of Parl

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Sep 3: The Centre is likely to table the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the upcoming winter session of Parliament in November, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said on Tuesday.
He informed that the ten ADCs of the Northeast have submitted their views and suggestion on the proposed amendment to the government-appointed committee headed by Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.  Syiem said the committee will try to resolve the issues that have been holding up bill that is intended to grant more financial, executive and administrative powers to the autonomous councils under the Sixth Schedule.
“We will be travelling Delhi soon to follow up on the matter,” he said.

