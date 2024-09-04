Trial run of new traffic regulations at Polo junction

SHILLONG, Sep 3: The Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has announced a trial run of a new traffic regulation at Polo junction aiming to ease congestion and improve the flow of vehicles through one of the city’s busiest intersections.

The trial run will commence from 7 am to 9 pm on September 6, during which the feasibility of the changes will be assessed.

Under the new regulation, vehicles approaching Polo Point from 4th Furlong Junction and Matri Mandir Junction will no longer be allowed to make a right turn towards CRPF Junction, Merin’s Restaurant Junction, and beyond. Instead, all vehicles must keep left and follow the route towards Majestic Hotel, take a right turn at Oakland Post Office Junction, pass CM’s Bungalow Junction, Little Blossom School Junction, Polo Towers Junction, and then proceed to Polo Point and beyond.

This adjustment is designed to reduce bottlenecks at Polo Point by rerouting traffic through less congested roads.

However, the STP has clarified that emergency service vehicles will be exempt from this regulation and will be facilitated as needed.

The trial run will help the STP determine the effectiveness of these changes and whether they should be permanently implemented.

The STP has advised the commuters to take note of the new traffic directions and cooperate with the authorities to ensure smooth traffic flow during the trial period.