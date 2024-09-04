Wednesday, September 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Puja Khedkar submitted 2 disability certificates, suspect fraud: Delhi Police in HC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai/New Delhi, Sep 4: In another status report submitted to the High Court in the national capital, the Delhi Police have contended that former controversial Maharashtra IAS Probationary Officer Puja M.D. Khedkar has submitted two separate disability certificates for her UPSC exams, official sources said here on Wednesday.

The disability certificates of 2018 and 2021, citing ‘multiple disability’ were purportedly issued by the Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital, for her UPSC attempts made in 2022 and 2023. However, as per the Delhi Police’s latest status report, the Ahmednagar District Civil Authority has denied that the certificate claiming ‘multiple disabilities’ was issued to her by them.

“Disability Certificate (Multiple Disability) vide No. MH2610119900342407 has not been issued by the Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra as per our Civil Surgeon Office Records, hence the possibility of Disability Certificate forged and fabricated is more likely,” said the Delhi Police.

Khedkar had claimed that she was suffering from a host of physical and mental illnesses and allegedly secured benefits under the relevant quotas to boost her chances of clearing the Civil Services Examinations-2022. After Khedkar passed her CSE-2022, she was assigned to the 2023 Maharashtra cadre and posted as an IAS-PO at Pune, where she had a tumultuous incomplete tenure and was shunted to Washim.

As startling revelations tumbled out in quick succession, on July 31, the UPSC struck her name off the IAS list, barred her permanently from appearing for its future exams, and lodged a police complaint against her — all of which Khedkar has challenged. Prior to that, on July 19, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration (LBSNAA), cancelled Khedkar’s field training (in Pune and Washim) and ordered her to report back to them by July 23, but she failed to do so.

Presently, Khedkar faces multiple probes and inquiries in Maharashtra and the Centre for her various alleged acts of omission and commission. She has remained mostly incommunicado for the past several months, even as her parents are also involved in different cases in the state.

IANS

Previous article
Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted the 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet in the sensational fan...
NATIONAL

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated India para-athletes Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, Sundar...
NATIONAL

Sagarmanthan Dialogue to lay groundwork for accord on ocean governance

New Delhi, Sep 4: The Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways...
NATIONAL

Kejriwal’s wife ‘relieved’ over aide Bibhav’s bail, Swati Maliwal hits out

New Delhi, Sep 4: A major controversy has broken out over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted...

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Sagarmanthan Dialogue to lay groundwork for accord on ocean governance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4: The Observer Research Foundation, in...
Load more

Popular news

Police submit 3,991-paged preliminary charge sheet, Darshan accused No. 2

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Sep 4 : The Karnataka Police have submitted...

Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails para-athletes for ‘phenomenal performance’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Sagarmanthan Dialogue to lay groundwork for accord on ocean governance

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 4: The Observer Research Foundation, in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img