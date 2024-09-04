CEM Pyniaid undecided on contesting from Nongthymmai

SHILLONG, Sep 3: KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem has yet to decide whether he will contest from the Nongthymmai constituency in the upcoming district council elections on an NPP ticket.

Syiem, who currently represents the Sohryngkham constituency, acknowledged that leaders from both Mawryngkneng and Nongthymmai constituencies have been urging him to switch constituencies and run for Nongthymmai this time.

“So far, I have not decided to switch my constituency. I will need to discuss with my party supporters and workers from Sohryngkham before taking any decision,” Syiem stated. He also mentioned that a meeting with his supporters and NPP workers from Sohryngkham is scheduled for next week, during which he will consult with them before making a final decision.

Syiem added that he has been approached by residents of Nongthymmai to contest from their constituency ever since his defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.