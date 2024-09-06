NPP denies misuse of power to win Gambegre bypoll

SHILLONG, Sep 5: The ruling NPP has countered the allegations of misusing the state machinery for the Gambegre bypoll, claiming that the development works taken up by the government in the constituency have been wrongly portrayed.

“Ensuring buildings, roads, and schools is not for election. We are doing our normal duty. The same people who complain about the lack of schools in the area accuse us of using the state machinery when the government undertakes construction projects,” Cabinet Minister and NPP leader, Rakkam Sangma said on Thursday.

“We are undertaking projects in every nook and corner of the state, not only in Gambegre. The CM has agreed to provide funds for National Highway 62 too,” he said.

The opposition Congress alleged that the NPP was misusing the state machinery to win Gambegre, which fell vacant after Saleng A Sangma of Congress won the Tura Lok Sabha seat.

When asked about the timing of the developmental works, he said he could explain better had the accuser been specific about his allegations.

“There is a saying that the neighbour’s food looks tastier. Maybe, people are coming out to support the NPP because we are moving faster,” he added.

Asserting that the support for the NPP is growing in Gambegre, the minister said: “We can only inspire people to support us and not force them in a democratic set-up. We are happy that our candidate is getting strong support and I am sure we can cross the bridge.”

On the VPP’s bid to penetrate the Garo Hills, he said the party could have an impact in the region after winning the Shillong seat convincingly.

“I hear some people are waiting to join the VPP in the Garo Hills but it depends on how the party leaders reach out and connect with the people,” he said.

VPP supremo Ardent M Basaiawmoit said his party is not in a hurry to make a foray into the Garo Hills although some people in the region want the VPP to put up a candidate for the Gambegre by-election.

“The VPP, UDP, or any other party should not have any boundaries or limitations. They should be in every part of the state. It is fine to let people judge them. The presence of parties across the state will help remove tags such as Garo party for the NPP, Khasi party for the VPP, and Hindu party for the BJP,” Rakkam said.

He added that no political party should be confined to a region or community.

When asked if the VPP could survive in the Garo Hills, he gave the example of the NPP, which evolved from a perceived Garo party to make inroads in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Nagaland.